Doncaster folk prefer travelling with Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone

Rail customers travelling from Doncaster train station would most like to spend their journey with Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone.
The film and TV rankings come after the complimentary, on-board entertainment service, Exstream, was launched on TransPennine Express (TPE) train services earlier this year.
The top three ranked films are Marvel’s Deadpool and family favourite, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, followed closely by the award winning La La Land (the hit musical famously won every category for which it was nominated at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, so it is no surprise that it earned a top spot in the on-board rankings.)
Customers travelling on TPE trains have certainly been taking advantage of the new service, with data revealing a 30% increase in users, month on month.
Exstream not only gives customers the chance to view more than 150 shows and films, such as reality TV favourite Keeping up with the Kardashians, it also gives customers the chance to catch up on recent news events. Both Sky News and Sky Sports News have proved to be two of the most watched TV programmes on board.
Customers can also watch selected episodes of Game of Thrones, (series one and two), along with featured films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. The service also gives customers access to the latest news, plus popular magazines including Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Stylist.
Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Since launching the Exstream service on board, we’ve had a brilliant response from customers. It’s great to hear that people have been making the most of the service.”
“TransPennine Express are continuing to open a whole world of entertainment for our customers and we’re pleased to say that the likes of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have been brightening up our customers journeys.”
Customers can download the app at home via the app store allowing them to seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi when joining TPE on their next journey.
A full list of what is available on the service can be found here:
News Channels
Sky News
Sky Sports News
Sky News Weather
Entertainment News
Tech Report
Series
A League Of Their Own: US Road Trip
A Young Doctors Notebook
Adam Buxtons Bug
Alan Partridge Mid-Morning Matters
Bedlam
Camping
Common Ground
David Attenborough Conquest of the Skies
David Attenboroughs Kingdom Of Plants
Doll and Em Episode
Falcon
Fish Town
Fleming
Fortitude
Guitar Star
Hit and Miss
Hunderby
Karl Pilkington The Moaning Of Life
Landscape Artist of The Year
Lily Cole Art Matters
Mr Sloane
Playhouse Presents
Richard E Grants Hotel Secrets
Ross Kemp in Afghanistan
Sky Arts Sessions
The British
The Enfield Haunting
The Face
The Last Panthers
The Marriage of Reason and Squalor
The Nightmare World of HG Wells
The South Bank Show
The Spa
The Tunnel
This is Jinsy
Where Next
Bristol Zoo
Carib Asian Cookery
Magic Amit
My History of Leeds
Fashion House
Confessions of a Beauty Addict
Behind Closed Doors
Cartoonito Tales
Clarence
LazyTown
Steven Universe
Uncle Grandpa
The Game of Thrones
The Sopranos
The Wire
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Veep
#Richkids Of Beverly Hills
Bad Girls Club
Below Deck Mediterranean
Botched
Jerseylicious
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Mariah’s World
Real Housewives of Atlanta
Real Housewives of New Jersey
Real Housewives of Orange County
Shahs of Sunset
Summer House
Timber Creek Lodge
Top Chef
Vanderpump Rules
Lewis
Miranda
Rory Bremner’s Great British Views
Cilla
Bear Grylls’ Survival School
Tales from The Coast with Robson Green
Brief Encounters
Coronation Street (Series 58) 2017
Emmerdale (Series 46) 2017
Heartbeat
David Attenborough, Light on Earth (Science & Nature)
Archaic Festivals, Royal Shrovetide Football in England
Ultimate Rush
The Art of Flight, Travis(snowboarding)
Ender, (Snowboarding)
Hummingbirds, Winged Messengers (Science & Nature)
Far From Home, (Snowboarding)
Explorers, Adventures of the Century
Explorers, Adventures of the Century, Annelie Pompe (s1)
The Mona Lisa Mystery (Science & Nature)
Dilpo presents @ Large
You Planet, Exploration in 3D (Science & Nature)
Fillms
The Martian
Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes
Spectre
Hotel Transylvania 2
Dope
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Deadpool
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
War Dogs
Ghostbusters
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
La La Land
Sully
Avatar
Magazines
Top Gear
Cosmopolitan
Stylist
Shortlist
Men's Health
Woman & Home
Imagination (Visit Britain) - English
Imagination (Visit Britain) - Chinese
Imagination (Visit Britain) - Portugese
Imagination (Visit Britain) - German
Imagination (Visit Britain) - Spanish
TPExpress