Doncaster folk prefer travelling with Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone

Rail customers travelling from Doncaster train station would most like to spend their journey with Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone.

The film and TV rankings come after the complimentary, on-board entertainment service, Exstream, was launched on TransPennine Express (TPE) train services earlier this year.

Customers watch Exstream

The top three ranked films are Marvel’s Deadpool and family favourite, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, followed closely by the award winning La La Land (the hit musical famously won every category for which it was nominated at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, so it is no surprise that it earned a top spot in the on-board rankings.)

Customers travelling on TPE trains have certainly been taking advantage of the new service, with data revealing a 30% increase in users, month on month.

Exstream not only gives customers the chance to view more than 150 shows and films, such as reality TV favourite Keeping up with the Kardashians, it also gives customers the chance to catch up on recent news events. Both Sky News and Sky Sports News have proved to be two of the most watched TV programmes on board.

Customers can also watch selected episodes of Game of Thrones, (series one and two), along with featured films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. The service also gives customers access to the latest news, plus popular magazines including Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Stylist.

Customers watch Exstream

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Since launching the Exstream service on board, we’ve had a brilliant response from customers. It’s great to hear that people have been making the most of the service.”

“TransPennine Express are continuing to open a whole world of entertainment for our customers and we’re pleased to say that the likes of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have been brightening up our customers journeys.”

Customers can download the app at home via the app store allowing them to seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi when joining TPE on their next journey.

A full list of what is available on the service can be found here:

News Channels

Sky News

Sky Sports News

Sky News Weather

Entertainment News

Tech Report

Series

A League Of Their Own: US Road Trip

A Young Doctors Notebook

Adam Buxtons Bug

Alan Partridge Mid-Morning Matters

Bedlam

Camping

Common Ground

David Attenborough Conquest of the Skies

David Attenboroughs Kingdom Of Plants

Doll and Em Episode

Falcon

Fish Town

Fleming

Fortitude

Guitar Star

Hit and Miss

Hunderby

Karl Pilkington The Moaning Of Life

Landscape Artist of The Year

Lily Cole Art Matters

Mr Sloane

Playhouse Presents

Richard E Grants Hotel Secrets

Ross Kemp in Afghanistan

Sky Arts Sessions

The British

The Enfield Haunting

The Face

The Last Panthers

The Marriage of Reason and Squalor

The Nightmare World of HG Wells

The South Bank Show

The Spa

The Tunnel

This is Jinsy

Where Next

Bristol Zoo

Carib Asian Cookery

Magic Amit

My History of Leeds

Fashion House

Confessions of a Beauty Addict

Behind Closed Doors

Cartoonito Tales

Clarence

LazyTown

Steven Universe

Uncle Grandpa

The Game of Thrones

The Sopranos

The Wire

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Veep

#Richkids Of Beverly Hills

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck Mediterranean

Botched

Jerseylicious

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Mariah’s World

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives of New Jersey

Real Housewives of Orange County

Shahs of Sunset

Summer House

Timber Creek Lodge

Top Chef

Vanderpump Rules

Lewis

Miranda

Rory Bremner’s Great British Views

Cilla

Bear Grylls’ Survival School

Tales from The Coast with Robson Green

Brief Encounters

Coronation Street (Series 58) 2017

Emmerdale (Series 46) 2017

Heartbeat

David Attenborough, Light on Earth (Science & Nature)

Archaic Festivals, Royal Shrovetide Football in England

Ultimate Rush

The Art of Flight, Travis(snowboarding)

Ender, (Snowboarding)

Hummingbirds, Winged Messengers (Science & Nature)

Far From Home, (Snowboarding)

Explorers, Adventures of the Century

Explorers, Adventures of the Century, Annelie Pompe (s1)

The Mona Lisa Mystery (Science & Nature)

Dilpo presents @ Large

You Planet, Exploration in 3D (Science & Nature)

Fillms

The Martian

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes

Spectre

Hotel Transylvania 2

Dope

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Deadpool

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

War Dogs

Ghostbusters

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

La La Land

Sully

Avatar

Magazines

Top Gear

Cosmopolitan

Stylist

Shortlist

Men's Health

Woman & Home

Imagination (Visit Britain) - English

Imagination (Visit Britain) - Chinese

Imagination (Visit Britain) - Portugese

Imagination (Visit Britain) - German

Imagination (Visit Britain) - Spanish

TPExpress