Bus company giving away FREE tickets in Doncaster in run up to Christmas

This Black Friday, Arriva is helping to drive people to the high-street by giving away tickets for its bus services across the UK.

Arriva giving away free bus tickets

In order to support local high-streets throughout the country, Arriva is handing out more than 300 tickets, including day, weekly and annual passes, in the run up to the festive season.

Talking about the initiative, Arriva’s marketing director, Cora Woodhouse, said: “We know our high-streets are in decline, which is impacting local economies and in some cases leading to store closures and job losses.

“As a company we want to support the areas in which we operate and we hope this ticket initiative will go some way to help drive people back to the high-street for the festive season.

Visit Arriva's social pages to find out more about Arriva's Black Friday Free tickets.