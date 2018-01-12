Appeal to problem parkers over bus route blocking in Sheffield

Problem parkers are causing widespread disruption to bus routes serving thousands of passengers across Sheffield - and this needs to stop.

That is the message today from transport chiefs, bus drivers and disgruntled passengers who have joined forces to urge dodgy drivers to make sure they park properly and stop blocking access through the city's streets.

There are also calls for more parking enforcement, extra yellow lines and roadside charges to combat the issue.

The call for action, led by Sheffield Bus Partnership - which comprises of the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, Sheffield Council and private bus companies - was made after a string of incidents in which buses have been diverted from their usual routes because of inconsiderate motorists blocking access.

One driver, who did not want to be named but has been behind the wheel of buses in the city for 11 years, said: "It has gotten worse in the last couple of years.

"It is particularly bad around schools at pick up and drop off times - parents just park where they want and often ignore double yellow lines.

"I had to re-route the other night and it makes customers angry because they can't get to their stop. It's a common problem, you hear it over the radio all the time."

Bus companies do not keep a record of incidents so the extent of the problem is difficult to quantify, however there are several key examples in recent months.

The unnamed driver highlighted Shiregreen, Wincobank and Walkley as particularly bad areas.

Meanwhile, in November last year First said the 81 Stannington service was unable to call at stops on the Acorn Estate due to bad parking.

It was the same issue just before Christmas as the 8A Crystal Peaks to Ecclesfield bus was unable to serve Moorthorpe Way or Moorthorpe Gate in Owlthorpe.

Passengers told how some buses were unable to serve the Langsett Estate last weekend.

In addition, Firefighters from Rivelin Station were unable to get access to a fire at a care home due to cars blocking access in Roebuck Road, Crookesmoor, in February, prompting the brigade to urge motorists to be more considerate.

Commuter Maree Brailsford said: "Route 31 and 31b were not going around Langsett Estate all day last Saturday because of two mindless peoples parking on Daniel Hill Street.

"It's about time yellow lines were painted."

She added it is also bad on Carr Road, Walkley, and described the situation as "disgusting."

Vicky Lawrence criticised motorists for parking "illegally and dangerously" in Shiregreen and called for more enforcement from traffic wardens and the introduction of roadside charges.

However, Dave Cammack believes the problem is down to poor route planning from bus companies.

He said: "First changed the route of the X78 (Sheffield to Doncaster) to go through a small estate of very narrow roads where if a car is coming up when your going down, one or the other has to either find room on the pavement or reverse back up to the opening.

"It's not always poor parking, it's also poor route choices."

Speaking on behalf of Sheffield Bus Partnership, Ben Gilligan, director of public transport at SYPTE, said: "Inconsiderate parking can cause significant delays to services across Sheffield, and significant inconvenience to the thousands of customers each day who travel by bus.

"SYPTE, Sheffield Council and the bus operators are committed to working together and with South Yorkshire Police to move vehicles as soon as possible when issues occur to ensure minimal disruption to customer journeys.”