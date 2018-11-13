£42m for road repairs in Yorkshire - including £2,239,000 for Doncaster

Drivers and cyclists in Yorkshire and the Humber will benefit from better roads thanks to an extra £42 million for repairs, the Roads Minister has announced.

The Department for Transport has revealed how the £420 million announced in the Budget will be spent, and it brings the total funds for roads in Yorkshire and the Humber for this year up to £138 million.

Next year (2019-2020), Yorkshire and the Humber will get almost £108 million from the Local Highways Maintenance and Integrated Transport Block funds, which will go towards repairing roads and investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

Roads Minister Jesse Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before - £15 billion between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8 billion to 2025. Plus an immediate extra £420 million for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“Yorkshire and the Humber will be getting an extra £42 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”

Since 2015, roads in Yorkshire and the Humber have benefited from £373 million for highways maintenance as well as further investment in the region’s roads. This includes widening the A1 between Leeming Bar and Barton - providing a motorway standard link between London and the North East - upgrading the M1 junction 39 to 42 at Wakefield to a smart motorway and upgrading the A160/A180 which officially opened on 5 July 2017 has significantly improved access to the Port of Immingham.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Sheffield have also been shortlisted for the Transforming Cities Fund. Both are developing a business plan in a bid for a share of £860 million to make it easier, safer and quicker for people to travel and get to work by funding improved transport connections.

Yorkshire and the Humber 42,090,000

Kingston upon Hull, City of UA 998,000

East Riding of Yorkshire UA 4,897,000

North East Lincolnshire UA 885,000

North Lincolnshire UA 2,040,000

York UA 1,006,000

North Yorkshire 13,743,000

Barnsley 1,683,000

Doncaster 2,239,000

Rotherham 1,650,000

Bradford 2,739,000

Calderdale 1,747,000

Kirklees 2,711,000

Leeds 3,857,000

Wakefield 1,896,000