Train smashes into car on Doncaster level crossing

A woman motorist has escaped injury after her car was hit by a train on a Doncaster level crossing.

Police were called after the vehicle was struck on the Stainforth Road level crossing between Stainforth and Barnby Dun.

Officers from British Transport Police attended the scene yesterday morning.

A BTP spokesman said: "We were called at 6am to Stainforth Road level crossing following reports that a train struck a vehicle.

"Officers were on scene quickly, the driver of the vehicle was thankfully uninjured. An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances which led to the vehicle being struck."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 51 of 11/01/2018.