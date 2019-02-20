Traffic delays expected at Mi Amigo flypast over Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park  

People visiting Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park for the Mi Amigo flypast are being warned to expect traffic delays.

All 10 crew on board the badly damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, known as Mi Amigo, were killed when it plummeted from the skies and crashed into Endcliffe Park in 1944.

The Mi Amigo crew.

Thousands of people are expected to gather on Friday morning to watch a military flypast to mark the 75th year anniversary of the tragedy.

South Yorkshire Police is warning people to leave extra time to complete their journeys and to consider using public transport.

They tweeted: “Sheffield is going to be busier than usual on Friday morning as we welcome people to the city for the flypast.

“Traffic will be heavy and delays are expected so make sure you plan ahead and think about using public transport.”

The flypast is dependent on weather conditions and mission requirements, but the United States Air Force ad Royal Air Force is anticipating using a unique variety of aircraft from bases at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Coningsby.

It is believed these aircraft will include an F-15 fighter jet, plus Ospreys, Typhoons and a Dakota.

Members of the public are advised to arrive at the park from 7.15am and the best place to see the flypast will be on the big field.

The BBC will be broadcasting live from around 6am to 9.15am and there will be a big screen up close to the cafe.

A memorial service will take place from around 8am with a bugler playing one verse of Amazing Grace.

There will also be a reading from St John’s Gospel by a representative of the Royal British Legion and a bugler will then play the Last Post and Reveille.

The flypast is set to follow at 8.45am.