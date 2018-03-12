Traffic chaos as BOTH main routes between Sheffield and Manchester are closed

Motorists are facing traffic chaos this evening as two main routes between Sheffield and Manchester are currently closed.

Road traffic collisions has forced the closure of both the Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass.

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: Snake Pass closed due to serious crash

Highways England tweeted at 7.15pm that there had been a multi vehicle crash on the Woodhead Pass and police are at the scene dealing with a 'collision, debris and spill'.

The Snake Pass is also shut due to a collision.

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: Snake Pass closed due to serious crash



Motorists are advised to use the M62 instead.