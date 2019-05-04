Two men suffer ‘severe injuries’ after car crashes into tree on South Yorkshire road

Two men have suffered 'severe injuries,’ after a car crashed into a tree on a South Yorkshire road in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place in Old Wortley Road, Kimberworth at around 1.30am and involved a yellow Seat vehicle that was travelling towards the A629

Police, firefighters and the ambulance were all called to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman: “The two males in the car suffered severe injuries, and are being treated in hospital.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters had to help extricate a person from the vehicle.

SYP are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 63 of Saturday, May 4.