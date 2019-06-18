This is how many points you'll get on your licence for these driving offences

Drivers who accumulate 12 or more penalty points from motoring offences within a three-year period can face a ban from driving for up to six months, while six or more penalty points within two years of passing your driving test can lead to a license withdrawal and a re-test requirement. Specialists from LeaseVan.co.uk have outlined which 12 driving offences carry penalty points as standard, and how many points you could be hit with if you infringe these rules.