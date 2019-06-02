These are the roadworks planned for South Yorkshire motorways over the next week

A number of roadworks are planned for motorways in South Yorkshire over the next week.

The below list contains roadworks planned for the region between Monday, June 3 and Sunday, June 9.

M1 junction 31 Aston

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday, June 7 for technology work.

The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 3 Holbeck to M1 junction 43 Rothwell

M18 junction 3 St Catherines

The northbound entry slip road and the southbound exit slip road will be fully closed during the day on Sunday, June 9 for the Doncaster Marathon.

The closure will take place between 4am and 4pm, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1(M) junction 37 to junction 36 Warmsworth

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Friday, June 7 for carriageway improvements.

The closure runs from 9pm and 6am, with a clearly signed diversion in place.

A1(M) junction 36 to junction 37 Marr

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday, June 5 for carriageway improvements. The closures are between 9pm and 6am, with a clearly signed diversion in place.

A1(M) junction 36 Warmsworth

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday, June 4 for carriageway improvements.

The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers can follow a clearly signed diversion.

A1(M) junction 36 to junction 35 Wadworth

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday, June 3 for carriageway improvements.

The closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, with a clearly signed diversion in place.

A631 / M1 junction 34 Tinsley Viaduct Lower Deck

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed until summer for carriageway improvement work.

Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.