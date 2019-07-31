South Yorkshire bus drivers accept pay offer putting end to strike threat

The Unite union bosses and management at bus company First have been locked into talks for weeks in a bid to negotiate a new pay deal.

As many as 900 drivers have threatened strike action on numerous occasions, the latest of which were due to take place on July 27 and August 3, which would have caused major disruption for customers.

First.

But First has today revealed that the threat of industrial action has been removed after union members accepted a revised pay offer.

Andrew Simpson, operations director at First South Yorkshire, said: “I am pleased to announce that we have received confirmation from our ‘Unite’ colleagues that the vote that took place today in reference to a revised pay offer, has been unanimously accepted by our drivers in South Yorkshire.

“This is great news for our customers, meaning it is business as usual, with no further threat of industrial action and pleasing to see such a high turnout and support in favour of the revised offer as presented and recommended by our ‘Unite’ colleagues.”