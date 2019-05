A sinkhole has appeared in a Sheffield suburb.

The two ft wide and 10ft deep hole has opened up in Albert Terrace Road, Upperthorpe.

The road has been closed this morning.

Engineers are expected to visit to inspect and fix the sinkhole.

