£2.5m safety scheme set to start on busy motorway route near Doncaster

The River Trent bridge, which sits between junctions two and three of the M180 near Beltoft, will have its expansion joint replaced across both carriageways.

Expansion joints help bridges move under the stresses and strains of traffic and during changes in temperature.

The M180

The current 30-metre long joint requires regular repair work, which can disrupt journeys.

Waterproofing, which protects the concrete from slowly being damaged by rainwater and road salt, will also be carried out during the six-month project, reducing the need for future roadworks in the area.

Solar panels will be used to charge the batteries for the on-site team’s offices and canteen, reducing fuel consumption by approximately 60% and improving air quality. By using battery power instead of diesel, there will also be less noise and air pollution.

Highways England project manager Sujad Hussain said: “This scheme will improve safety for everyone on this major route, which connects traffic from the M62 to Scunthorpe and the oil refineries and ports at Immingham.

“The bridge will be more robust and enjoy a longer lifespan, reducing the risk of future repairs, congestion and road closures.

“The route is heavily used by heavy goods vehicles and we’ve made plans to keep traffic on our roads, only using an overnight diversion route when absolutely necessary. I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience while we carry out this vital safety work.”

A 50mph speed limit will be in place until the scheme is completed.

The road will remain open to traffic in both directions as a contraflow will be in operation, where both east and westbound traffic will travel on the same side of the carriageway.

This reduces the need for further full closures and minimises disruption to drivers and residents.