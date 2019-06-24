Points failure causing rail disruption between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham

A points failure is causing delays on the railway this afternoon between Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 14:24

Northern Rail said there is a problem with signalling at the Masborough Junction which is affecting services on the Doncaster to Sheffield line between Swinton and Meadowhall.

Read More

Read More
Man and woman injured in armed attack outside Sheffield shops

The tram-train between Rotherham and Parkgate is also affected.

The rail company said the situation is affecting services this afternoon.

Sheffield Parkway.