Overturned caravan causing traffic chaos for motorists travelling on M1 in Sheffield

This is the scene on the M1 in Sheffield this afternoon after a caravan overturned, causing traffic chaos for motorists.

The collision took place just after 1.30pm today, between Junction 34 at Meadowhall and Junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley.

Lanes one and two were closed following the collision.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Recovery of the overturned caravan is now underway, but there is about 6km of queuing traffic due to the incident and delays are building.

“Avoid the area if possible.”