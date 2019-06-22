New name and branding for trains that operate in South Yorkshire

The current East Midlands Trains service will become East Midlands Railway, shortened to EMR, when Netherlands-owned Abellio takes over in August.

The new look trains.

Among the promises that secured the company the contract were 80 per cent more peak-time seats on new, faster, more comfortable trains, and a total investment of about £600 million for stations and trains.

Stewart Fox-Mills, Abellio’s commercial director, said: “We are investing £600 million on improving the railway across the East Midlands and this will include a striking new and durable brand for our new East Midlands Railway.