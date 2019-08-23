HS2 review sparked debate among Sheffield commuters

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced details of a Government-commissioned review of the £56 billion high-speed rail scheme which would slash journey times between London, Sheffield and other cities in the north earlier this week.

The news throws into doubt not just the future of HS2, which would enable passengers to travel between Sheffield and London in less than an hour-and-a-half, but the major revamp of Sheffield’s Midland railway station planned in preparation for the arrival of HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail – NPR – services.

Sheffield railway station

The move has got Star readers talking with many taking to Facebook to make their opinions known.

David Forrest said: "The cons way outway the benefits. It needs scrapping before any more money is wasted."

Vanessa Graham believes it "would have been better opening up the other line cross Pennine like they talked about or better still doing the rail tunnel like they also thought about that wouldnt shut every time there was a bit of snow."

Ben Whom posted: "I’m pretty sure HS2 will get scrapped and if it does there will be some celebrating.

"I often commute around the country and I can’t think of anything worst then getting the train."I know we need to reduce our carbon footprint and stuff but HS2 is not the answer."

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, said he remained confident HS2 would go ahead in full given the level of support it has, but should it be scrapped, scaled back or delayed that would be a ‘real knockback’ for Sheffield and the wider region.