Emergency situation at Alicante airport with all flights grounded

Reports have been received of an emergency situation at one of Spain’s busiest airports.

According to Costa Blanca Transfers the situation involves a private jet.

Alicante Airport

A spokesman said: “All flights grounded and being diverted to Valencia or Murcia Airports.

“A small private aircraft skidded off the runway...hard landing, tyre blow out and looks like the belly touched.

“The runway is going to be closed till possibly 17:00.

“They need to remove the aircraft, any debris and also make sure there are no holes on the runway tarmac.”

Anyone flying out to Alicante, or expecting an arrival from the aiport is advised to check the flight.