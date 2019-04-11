‘Ducks on the inside lane’ causing delays on M18 in Doncaster 

A group of ducks on the carriageway are causing delays for motorists on the M18 in Doncaster.

Highways England tweeted at about 11.30am today that ducks have been spotted ‘walking on the inside lane of the carriageway’ between junctions three and four.

Traffic officers have been dispatched to the scene.

