Broken down vehicle on M1 in Rotherham causing rush-hour delays 

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the M1 in Rotherham during rush-hour this morning.  

There is one lane closure in place while traffic officers deal with the stricken vehicle at junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley.  

READ MORE: Councillor needs surgery after “vicious” dog attack while out canvassing

READ MORE: Residents’ shock after man is shot outside Sheffield bar 

Highways England tweeted that any congestion should clear by 8.15am. 

READ MORE: Jarvin Blake trial: Murder accused drove co-defendants to scene and was ‘shocked’ to see them chase him, court told 

The broken down vehicle.

The broken down vehicle.