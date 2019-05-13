Broken down vehicle causing ‘severe disruption’ on M18 in Doncaster 

A broken down vehicle is causing severe disruption on the M18 in Doncaster this morning.

Highways England said at 7.30am the incident is causing a traffic build up northbound at junction three for the Great Yorkshire Way.

The M18.

READ MORE: Two cars and van involved in crash on Doncaster road

READ MORE: Doncaster’s Flying Scotsman could be banned from tracks because of trainspotters risking lives

There are currently lane closures in place but the incident is expected to be clear by 8.30am.

READ MORE: Doncaster hospitals to go ‘smokefree’ from the end of this month