Air ambulance about to ‘lift off’ from M1 crash scene near Sheffield

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is about to leave the scene of a serious crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

Emergency services were called out at about 7am this morning and there are reports that a person was earlier being resuscitated following a pile up.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: John

It is causing nearly two miles worth of tailbacks.

But the air ambulance is now preparing to leave the scene, paving the way for the motorway to be reopened soon.

The M1 closure near Sheffield.

Highways England said the road is closed southbound between J35 at Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 at Tinsley.

