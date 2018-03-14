Toys R Us expected to close ALL UK stores as bid to find buyer apparently fails

Retail giant Toys R Us is set to close ALL of its UK stores after a bid to find a buyer apparently failed.

The firm - which has one store in Sheffield and two in Doncaster - collapsed into administration but hoped to keep some branches open.

But now more than 100 stores across the UK are expected to close in the next six weeks - meaning the loss of 3,000 jobs.

Twenty five stores have either closed in recent days or are due to shut by Thursday.

Administrators Moorfields were appointed last month to start winding down the UK's biggest toy retailer after it struggled to pay a £15m tax bill.

The retail chain's American parent company is also close to collapse, with reporting suggesting it may start closing its 800 stores in the US this week.