Top marks for Doncaster health trust team

A perfect score has placed a Doncaster health service library in the top ten such facilities in the North of England.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Knowledge, Library and Information Service achieved 100 per cent for Health Education England’s annual NHS library assessment, for the second year running.

Recognising the excellent provision the organisation has to offer, HEE awarded the trust top marks, one of only 10 services in the north of England to achieve such a feat, out of 67 organisations.

In preparation for the assessment, a great deal of work went into showcasing the good work of the trust, such as health and wellbeing activities, supporting staff and students in their professional development, eLearning and research activities, in addition to catering to the various educational needs of staff.

Hospital libraries perform a crucial role within any trust, providing staff with research support and access to electronic resources, as well as offering evidence to support decision making. The trust operates two libraries, one in Doncaster Royal Infirmary and the other in Bassetlaw Hospital.

Janet Sampson, Knowledge, Library and Information Services Manager at the Trust, said: “I’m ecstatic that we have managed to achieve another perfect score of 100 per cent. I believe this highlights the hard work, dedication and commitment we have within the team I feel privileged to work alongside each and every day.

“We are proud of the impact we provide against the objectives of the Trust and the role that we have played in both delivering safe patient care and the wellbeing of staff.”

Karen Barnard, Director of People and Organisational Development at the Trust, said: “Once again, I want to extend my thanks to the Knowledge, Library and Information Service for providing such a fantastic, and essential, service for members of Team DBTH. Gaining top marks for the second year showcases just what a fantastic team they are.”