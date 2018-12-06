Rotherham has been named the second worst place to live in England after the country’s top ten worst towns were revealed.

While Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley were all left off the list, Rotherham landed runners-up spot in the devastating rundown compiled by community website ILiveHere.

The town’s citation on the website by an unknown contributor read: “For soft southerners like us at the iLiveHere offices, just the very name Rotherham encapsulates the grim ‘EDL flat roof gak pub’ north and the word no ‘kipper in a comment section’ can resist typing… IN CAPITALS, ad nauseam.

“That maybe a gross generalisation, but our contributors were just as scathing.

“Rotherham, a worthy nomination – think I’ll head off somewhere else and get away from it all – perhaps Hunstanton? On second thoughts – that’s no better is it?

“I wish I had a great story about t****** a chav for being cheeky or something but the truth of the matter is, that I put as much distance between me and the population as possible after that first visit.

“I stopped going into the town centre. There was no point. I like a pint without violence. I like to sometimes buy stuff that costs £1.99 – or more!

“After a year of reading headlines in the Rotherham Advertiser like ‘Chip Pan Fire Guts House’, ‘Body found outside Takeaway’ and ‘Asbo Grandad at it again’ I decided I somehow didn’t fit in and moved away.”

Yorkshire fared badly in the rundown with Huddersfield named number one and described as a town "full of idiots.”

ILiveHere added: "Let's get down to business of offending local councillors, dignitaries and meddlesome ratbags plus ruining the trade of slime ball lying estate agents.

"It makes our day when they react to the new Top 10, desperately trying to polish a turd of a town."

The list was compiled by reader votes.