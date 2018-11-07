Tickets on sale for the first ever BBC Countryfile Live at Castle Howard

Countryfile Live will take over the grounds of Castle Howard next summer, bringing the biggest celebration of the countryside to North Yorkshire for the first time.

With four days of live arena shows, hands-on activities, farm-animal demonstrations, debates, food, drink and shopping from independent retailers and lifestyle brands, this show will bring together everything

there is to cherish about the British countryside, in the grounds of this magnificent stately home.

10,000 first release tickets have now go on sale for the show - which will run from August 15 to 15 2019 - at special prices of £14.95 for adults, £7.50 for children and a family ticket price of £37.40.

They will be valid for any one day of the event, offering the freedom to decide on a date nearer the time, and once the initial 10,000 tickets are gone the reduced price offer will end.

With a substantial number of visitors travelling from all over the UK to the event at Blenheim Palace, organisers expect Countryfile Live to be very popular when it takes up residence in the grounds of Castle Howard.

Tim Etchells, managing director SME London Ltd, said: “We believe that Castle Howard is the perfect site for Countryfile Live and are looking forward to bringing this event to such an iconic location. Uniquely, everywhere you go at the event you’ll be in full view of the stately home which will make for a very special setting. We’re in the process of putting together the many features on offer including topical debates, audiences with the Countryfile team, lots for children to get involved with and the opportunity to explore, both on the water and through the woods.”

Countryfile Live celebrates every part of the British countryside for a full experience of everything the programme cherishes. The Countryfile team will be giving talks and hosting demonstrations, offering the public the chance to learn more about their favourite presenters. The National Trust will be bringing its ’50 things to do before you’re 11¾’ in which children are invited to take part in a range of activities, from climbing a tree to trying their hand at fishing and from tracking animals to building a den.

The Craven Arms pub, with a decidedly Yorkshire Twist, will also be making an appearance. The pub is named after Yorkshire’s own Countryfile presenter John Craven. The first 10,000 tickets are available for a short time from the Countryfile Live website. Ticket prices are subject to a booking fee.

Full show information will be announced in due course and tickets are available now from www.countryfilelive.com