Thugs admit attacking man in Sheffield street and running over his arm

Two thugs are due to be sentenced after admitting to attacking a Sheffield man and running over his arm in an attack carried out in the early hours of the morning.

Kyle Chambers, aged 21, of Holgate Road, Parson Cross and Mark Rodgers, 27, of Remington Drive, also Parson Cross, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with attempted murder in relation to the attack, that took place on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross at around 3.40am on Sunday, July 9 last year.

The two men admitted to lesser charges during the brief hearing, which were accepted by the Crown.

Chambers pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Rodgers pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Explaining the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to accept guilty pleas on the lesser charges, prosecutor, Ian Goldsack, told the court that while the two men admitted to attacking their victim and running his arm over with the car driven by Rodgers - the Crown did not have sufficient evidence to prove they were involved in the incident that took place 50 minutes later, in which the complainant was run over for a second time.

"The evidence would seem to place their mobile phones in different locations so it's for that reason this decision has been reached," said Mr Goldsack.

Explaining the background to the attack, Mr Goldsack continued: "There had been some ill-feeling going back a number of years and months between the complainant and Kyle Chambers. On this particular evening at 2.45am, the complainant had gone to the Esso petrol station in Parson Cross to buy some vodka, having had an argument with his girlfriend.

"A Diahatsu driven by Rodgers pulled up in the forecourt. Kyle Chambers called over to the complainant, words were exchanged on the forecourt between the complainant and Chambers. Following this, the Diahatsu drove away.

"The complainant walked towards a friend's house in Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross. The Diahatsu pulled up and Chambers got out and began to repeatedly punch him.

"The next thing he was aware of was the vehicle driving over his arm. He doesn't remember anything other than waking up in hospital after that."

Judge Roger Thomas QC adjourned the sentencing until February 13 to allow for reports to be prepared.

He remanded Rodgers into custody, and released Chambers on bail until next month's hearing.