Thrillseekers filmed climbing on roof of Sheffield bank, church and university get ticking off from police

A group of thrillseekers who filmed themselves climbing on the roof of a Sheffield city centre bank as well as a hotel and university and church buildings have been ticked off by police and security guards for their escapades.

The group, known as Meloonatic Melons, film themselves scrambling up the side of buildings, evading security guards and clambering on the roofs of some of Sheffield’s best known landmarks, before uploading the clips to YouTube.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

And in their latest video, members of the group were caught in the act in broad daylight – and even filmed themselves being given a telling off by police.

One police community support officer can be heard telling the pair: “Me telling you not to do it is not going to stop you doing it tomorrow. My advice is not to do it.”

The 30 minute clip shows the men first climbing onto the roof of the Sheffield Hallam University building in Pond Street before later scrambling onto the roof of the Cathedral Church of St Marie in Norfolk Row, scaling walls and fire escapes to make it onto the roof of the Yorkshire Bank building over looking Fargate and then making it to the roof of the city’s Novotel.

One of the 'Meloonatic Melons' is challenged by a police officer after being caught on the roof of a Sheffield church.

Capturing the action on head mounted cameras, the pair brazenly scale a lamp-post in front of pedestrians in broad daylight to make it onto the roof of the church.

As they wave at people on the street below, one of the pair spots a policeman and the footage shows them panicking and attempting to escape.

As the officer yells at them to get down, one replies: “We’re just climbing.”

One of the group performs press-ups on a narrow ledge high above Sheffield

Sliding down the roof and back to the pavement, the youths are then confronted by police community support officers.

After telling the police that they climb buildings for fun – including onto the roof of the city’s iconic Park Hill flats – and share the clips on You Tube one of the officers replies: “What's your channel? Might have a look.

“Me telling you to stop doing it is not going to stop you doing it.

The footage shows men jumping between roofs in Sheffield city centre

“My advice is not to do it. Make sure your phone is charged so you can contact someone if it goes t*** up.”

The pair then allow the group to go on their way – and the film shows them climbing over security fences to make it onto the roof of the Yorkshire Bank, although it is not clear if the footage was filmed on the same day.

The daredevils film themselves leaping across a gaping drop between buildings – as well as performing death-defying push ups on a narrow ledge as they teeter on the edge of slippery ledges high above the street.

They then switch their attentions to the Novotel in Arundel Gate, using fire escapes to make it to the roof.

Cheekily waving at people in buildings opposite, one says to the camera: “I’m not a terrorist!” before security guards confront them and escort them from the roof.

The group were kicked off the roof of Sheffield Hallam University.

Earlier in the clip, security guards from the Sheffield Hallam University also step in after the youths openly wave at students through the windows as they crash about in full view on the roof.

“Should we just wave,” says one. “They have not even noticed us.”

The hobby is known as parkour or free running and sees participants scaling and running across buildings while evading security guards at buildings across the world.

The group filmed themselves on top of the Yorkshire Bank building in Fargate

The group's escapades also took them to the top of the Novotel Hotel. Picture: Andrew Roe