Three people seriously injured in crash on A57 in Rotherham 

Three people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on the A57 in Rotherham.

A silver Jaguar X-Type was travelling westbound on the road near Todwick and towards Sheffield when it crossed the carriageway and collided with a silver Toyota Avensis travelling in the opposite direction.

The A57. Picture: Google

The driver and a passenger travelling in the Toyota, a man aged 49 and a woman aged 47, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 53-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

All three remain in hospital today.

The road was closed for five hours following the collision, which happened yesterday at 2.25pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw what happened, they’re also keen to hear from anyone who captured any dashcam footage of the incident.

“If you have any information that might help our officers, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 506 of 26 March.”