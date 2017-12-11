Three in four Sheffield workers concerned about 'age discrimination', says survey

Three in four Sheffield people believe age discrimination is commonplace in their workplace, a survey has revealed.

In a survey of 1, 400 people by online job search website CV Library, 74 per cent raised concerns about not being treated fairly at work.

In addition, a third said they believe they have been rejected for a job because of their age.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "Diversity is a hot topic at the moment, and it is something that should be celebrated in the workplace.

"Sadly, there is clearly still a great amount of discrimination amongst those considered to be ‘too old’ or ‘too young’ to work in certain positions. As a nation, we need to address this issue head on, and consider ways in which we can remove these stigmas."