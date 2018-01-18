Thousands set to gather in Sheffield for mass anti-Trump protest

Thousands of people are set to gather in Sheffield city centre as part of an organised protest against controversial US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump cancelled a planned visit to the UK next month to open the new US Embassy in London amid fears of mass protests.

The Sheffield Stand Up to Racism group originally organised a protest to coincide with the visit, and they announced that despite the President's cancellation the demonstration will still go ahead.

It will take place at Barker's Pool on Monday, February 26, between 5pm and 6pm.

This will be the latest in a series of protests organised by the group which have attracted thousands of people in recent months.

They posted details about the event on Facebook and nearly 600 people have already indicated they will be attending, with nearly 4000 showing interest.

The post said: "Despite this latest development, the Sheffield protest has not been cancelled. Everyone opposed to Trump's policies and attitude is encouraged to attend the protest."