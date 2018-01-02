Thousands raised at charity match in memory of Doncaster man who fell to death

A charity football match in the name of a much-loved Doncaster man who fell to his death on Christmas Day has raised thousands of pounds.

The memorial game has been held every Boxing Day in memory of plasterer Lee Pearsall who plummeted to his death after accidentally falling from his bedroom window in Conisbrough on Christmas morning 2014.

The game was held at Denaby United FC’s ground in Old Road, Conisbrough, and raised £4000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Event organiser Chris Hargrave said they had been "inundated with support" from businesses who donated raffle prizes that included, a break in the Yorkshire Dales, flying experience, tickets for Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock musical and an evening with Alan Shearer.

He added: "We have been completely blown away with the response and the support we have had this year. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a worthy cause and doing something like this helps remember Lee in a positive way, along with bringing our small community together to remember him.”