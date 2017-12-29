Thousands of meals hand Free Press foodbank campaign a boost

Caring Doncaster shoppers have handed a major festive boost to struggling families in the borough.

Volunteers from the Doncaster Foodbank, on Thorne Road, spent three days collecting donations from shoppers as they went round buying their own food at the Tesco store on Woodfield Plantation, in Balby.

At the end of the three days of collections, customers had donated 1,938 kg of food- which amounts to over 5,500 meals donated according to foodbank officials.

Manager at Doncaster Foodbank, Mark Snelson, said: "The three day Tesco food collection was most successful and went really well.

"Customers were asked to donate non-perishable food items such as tinned fruit, tinned meat, long life fruit juice and milk.

"Shoppers as always were amazingly generous with some donating full shopping bags of food.

"Thanks to their generosity we’ve been able to collect much-needed food for local people who are struggling to make ends meet.

"We’re immensely grateful to the volunteers who handed out shopping lists and to Tesco for their invaluable support."

Through our Foodbank Campaign we are urging residents to donate food or offer their premises as a collection point for a food bank.

Donations to Doncaster Foodbank can be dropped off at Tesco Extra at Woodfield Plantation, Woodfield Way, Balby, where there is a permanent collection point at the front of store near the exit. Mexborough has collection points at Mexborough LIbrary at the Children's Hub.

Most urgently needed food items include tinned fruit, long life fruit juice, tinned rice pudding, tinned meat, pasta sauce and rice. Doncaster Foodbank also takes non-food items such as toiletries, cleaning and sanitary products. All items should be unopened, in date and in good condition.

Donated food can be delivered to Christ Church any Tuesday or Thursday between 9am and midday. Contact them at info@doncaster.foodbank.org.uk.