This multi-coloured Sheffield bagel has been named in Britain’s top ten best burgers

A multi-coloured bagel burger served up in Sheffield has been named among the top ten best burgers in Britain.

The Rainbow Burger, which is on the menu at Sheffield’s Volpe restaurant, was named as among the ten tastiest in Britain in a poll.

The Rainbow Bagel Burger as served up by Volpe. (Photo: Volpe)

The burgers were voted for by users of Eaten, a new food app, and reveal highlights in Manchester, Brighton, Cornwall and London.

Volpe, which is situated in Abbeydale Road, was the only Sheffield eatery to make the list – with the eye catching multi-coloured burger securing the venue eighth spot in the rundown.

The fan who voted for it said: 'Cute little place with great food.. it tasted amazing'

The burger, which is served with cheese, red onion, peppers and chips on the side is one of a number of unusual dishes served up at the popular restaurant.

A concoction called the Black Bear Burger, served up by The Black bear in Shoreditch, London, claimed top spot.