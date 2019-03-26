This is why shoppers were evacuated from Sheffield ASDA store

People have been evacuated from an ASDA store in Sheffield this evening.

Pictures and video emerged online of customers and staff being led out of the shop in Chaucer Road, Parson Cross.

READ MORE: Police search woodland after knife attack on 15-year-old boy in Sheffield

Firefighters from Rivelin Fire Station were called to the scene at just after 8pm but they discovered there was no blaze.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

A fire brigade spokesperson said a fault with the sprinkler system had triggered the alarm which meant people inside had to be evacuated from the building.

The ASDA in Chaucer Road. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Police now seek two attackers over stabbing in Sheffield