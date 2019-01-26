This is where a 32-storey skyscraper could be built in Sheffield 

Plans for a 32-storey skyscraper in Sheffield city centre have been welcomed by Star readers.

Edinburgh-based COREM has bought a site on the corner of Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate from Turner Investments

The site in Sheffield.

Turner Investments previously obtained outline planning permission for a block of private rented flats.

COREM, which is backed by private investors, paid cash for the site and will now also act as developers.

The company hopes to start work on site in 2020.

The move has been supported by Star readers, a number of which have taken to Facebook to make their opinions known.

Mike Rovenfield described it as “brilliant news” and added: “More regeneration for the city centre which can only be a good thing.

“The only thing I would love would be for the building to have a sky bar in there like in many other tall buildings round the country.

“Make it a destination building and capitalise on the views that we have. One can hope!”

Luke Martin added: “Great news.

“We need more flats in the city centre to free up the surrounding areas.”

He added that turning the existing building on the site “into something nicer is good too.”

Plans outline how there would be shops on the lower floors to create a ‘strong, active link between The Moor and the emerging Heart of the City 2’.

Existing buildings, including Mid City House on the corner and shops, flats and offices, would be demolished.

Richard Edlmann, director at COREM, said: “We are delighted to have secured this prime freehold site located in the heart of Sheffield. It represents the opportunity for COREM to work with the city to develop a world class scheme which will serve to enhance the existing vibrancy and vitality of Sheffield city centre.”

Jonathan Vardy, director at Turner Investments, said COREM has the “necessary attributes” to take on the scheme. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​