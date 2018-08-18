This is what you need to know about changes to bus services in Sheffield and Rotherham

From next month several of Sheffield and Rotherham's bus services will be altered in what company bosses say is an attempt to 'assist with punctuality'.
The changes will come into effect on Sunday, September 2.
A spokesman for First Buses said on their website: "We are making a number of changes in Sheffield and Rotherham to assist with punctuality and as a result of the end of summer reductions.
"Service 1a will now teminate at Chapeltown instead of High Green due to demand. Stagecoach service 1 will continue to run to High Green every 12 minutes."
These are the bus services that will be altered from September 2:
- 1a: High Green – City – Herdings
Revised to run every 12 minutes (pre-May) but Monday-Saturday journeys will terminate at Chapeltown instead of High Green.
Two minutes taken out of running time between Firth Park and City
Stagecoach service 1 will continue to run to High Green every 12 minutes and the change made is to match supply with demand
Improved running time due to Barnsley Road improvements
- 20: Hemsworth – Ecclesfield, via Heeley, City Centre, Southey Green
Minor timetable changes with two minutes taken out between Abbeyfield Road and Arundel Gate to assist with punctuality
- 22a/22c: Sheffield - Rotherham - Wath upon Dearne Circular, via Manvers
Journeys that run to/from Sheffield diverted from Parkway via Europa Link, Shepcote Lane and Templeborough
The change has been made to improve links to businesses in the surrounding area
- 24 Woodhouse - City - Lowedges – Bradway
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
- 51: Lodge Moor - City – Charnock
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
- 52a: Woodhouse - City - Hillsborough – Wisewood
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
- 56: Herdings - City - Wybourn Circular
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
- 75/76: Batemoor/ Jordanthorpe/ Lowedges - City - Shiregreen
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
2 minutes taken out of running time between Firth Park and City
2 minutes added between City and Woodseats
Improved running time due to Barnsley Road improvements
- 83/83b/783: Ecclesfield - City - Bents Green
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
- 95: Sheffield - Walkley
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
- 97/98: Hillsborough - City – Totley
Minor timetable changes. Two minutes taken out between Northern General Hospital and City and added between City and Millhouses
Change has been made to assist with punctuality.
- 120: Halfway - Crystal Peaks - City – Fulwood
Normal Monday-Friday frequency reinstated as a result of the end of summer reductions
Morning peak adjustments at Manor Top to assist with punctuality
- 272: Sheffield – Castleton, via Ecclesall - Hathersage -- Bradwell – Hope
Additional morning journeys added
Partly replacing journeys previously operated by TM Travel
- 718/723: Newfield School - Manor Top – Meadowhall
Minor route changes in Herdings area to assist with punctuality
- 728: High Green to Ecclesfield School
Morning journey operates 10 minutes earlier
Change due to amended school start times
- X1/X10: Sheffield - Meadowhall - Rotherham - Wickersley – Maltby
Route change in Rotherham towards Sheffield
Change in times throughout timetable to improve punctuality
Amended diversion at the request of RMBC during Rotherham Interchange Closure
- AX5/X55: Sheffield - Aston – Dinnington
Minor timetable changes to assist with punctuality