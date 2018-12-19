This is what drivers think about plans to reduce the speed limit on the Sheffield Parkway 

Plans to reduce the speed limit on the Parkway link road between Sheffield and the M1 has sparked protests from motorists.

The Government has tasked officials with reducing pollution along the dual carriageway, which straddles Sheffield and Rotherham.

Sheffield Parkway.

Both Sheffield and Rotherham councils have been working together on a plan to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels by eight per cent – and one option they are exploring is to lower the speed limit from 70mph to 50mph.

It is thought reduced limits encourage motorists to drive at a more consistent speed, reducing fuel consumption and in turn pollution.

But many Star readers feel this will actually have the opposite affect and end up causing more harm to the environment.

Mike Evans posted on Facebook: “It is mainly at a standstill for large periods of time so this wouldn't affect that.

“Reducing the speed just means more time for pollution to be pumped out of the vehicles.”

Philip Levick said: “To improve air quality? When there is standing traffic at rush hour all with their engines running and going nowhere fast? Who thinks these crazy ideas up?”

Peter Morris added: “Well that would be something of a miracle. I don't think I've ever reached a speed of 50mph down the Parkway towards the M1.

“It's usually something in the region of 3mph.

“They would be much better doing something to keep the traffic flowing, so people aren't sitting with their engines running at a snails pace.”

The speed reduction plans would have to go back to the Government for approval, but would form part of a wider package of measures in Rotherham to improve several areas with poor air quality.

However, Rotherham’s ruling cabinet was told the prospect of a ‘congestion charge’ style levy on motorists had been ruled out because of the hardship it would cause.