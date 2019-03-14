This is how you can now get KFC delivered direct to your door in Doncaster

KFC fans in Doncaster can now get their favourite takeaway delivered direct to their door.

Residents can now get the chain’s chicken dinners delivered to their front door through the Just Eat app.

KFC now delivers in Doncaster

And to celebrate, Just Eat has removed the minimum spend, meaning people of Doncaster can order as much or as little as they like.

Delivery charges have also been removed, so food lovers can use the saving towards an extra side with their takeaway order.

The popular fried chicken restaurant has partnered with Just Eat, the leading global marketplace for online takeaway delivery to launch the new initiative.

It means fans of Finger-Lickin' Good chicken will be pleased to hear that favourites such as the Family Feast and Zinger Tower Burger will be available for delivery.

The introductory offer is available now until March 31 on all orders from participating restaurants through the Just Eat app and website, in Doncaster.

Lovers of The Colonel’s secret recipe can now order KFC on Just Eat from restaurants including KFC York Road and KFC Lakeside.

Just Eat added KFC to its platform in 2017, initially delivering only to areas in Greater London. The partnership has expanded nationwide, with over 300 KFC restaurants currently available to order from on Just Eat.

Just Eat now works with over 150 restaurant partners in Doncaster offering a huge choice of cuisines, perfect for every takeaway moment.

The participating restaurants are: York Road, Lakeside, Thorne Road and Doncaster High Street.