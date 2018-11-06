This is how much sex Sheffield people should be having each week, according to new survey

A new survey has revealed how much sex people in Sheffield have each week – and how randy city folk are compared to other British towns and cities.

The study found that 60% of Sheffielders have sex at least once a week – far more than West Yorkshire rivals where on average, just over 46% of people get fruity in the bedroom once a week.

Here's how much sex you should be having if you live in Sheffield

If you have ever wondered whether certain regions in the UK might be more randy than others or which British city is the sauciest, the answers can now be revealed.

READ MORE: X-rated Christmas advent calendar filled with sex toys and lingerie goes on sale for £125

Men's Pharmacy surveyed over 2,000 people from all over the country, enquiring about their sexual frequency.

On average, people in the UK have sex 1-3 times a week.

Compare this to other countries such as Greece who have sex at least three times a week, and Brazil, Poland and Russia who have sex at least 2-three times a week.

READ MORE: Sheffield’s top 10 sex hotspots revealed

The study discovered that people in the West Midlands and the South West have sex 1-3 times a week. Most people from the West Midlands and the South West have sex 4-6 times a week – making Birmingham one of Britain’s sauciest places.

In the city leaderboard, Leicester tops the pile with 85% of the city having sex at least once a week.

In a close second and third, 79% of Manchester people and 75% of Newcastle folk have sex at least once a week.

READ MORE: Survey reveals how long Sheffield men last in bed

Down at the bottom, only 30% of Bristol have sex at least once a week, while surprisingly 47% of Leeds and, 50% of Norwich have sex at least once a week.

You can see the full results, map and table HERE