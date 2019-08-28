This is how much cash Doncaster people would earn if they were paid to clean their own home

A brand-new online tool allows users to uncover how much they would be paid for the time spent cleaning their own homes, based on the amount they clean and the average wage of a cleaner in their area.

The tool breaks down the possible salary by week, month and year, and includes further information, such as how long the average person spends cleaning annually, and how much the average person spends on cleaning supplies.

The team at windows furnishing company www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk created the tool to give an idea of how much Britons could earn if they were paid to clean their home.

This is how much you could earn if you were paid to clean your own home.

The calculator was created in conjunction with a survey of more than 2,100 British homeowners, which found the average Briton spends three hours a week cleaning.

From this, the team took the average hourly cleaning salary in Doncaster (£8.15) to work out that residents could earn £1,173.60 a year if they were paid to clean their own home.

Just over a quarter (28%) of respondents in the survey revealed that they were stay at home parents, and of these, four in five (81%) feel under-appreciated for the work they do at home with a further one in five (19%) feeling that they should be paid for it.

The ‘Cleaning Salary’ calculator HERE asks users to choose from 100 locations from within the UK, and input how many hours they spend cleaning per week.

Using the average amount that a cleaner earns per hour in their area, the tool then calculates how much they would earn weekly, monthly and annually, if they were paid

For example, users from Gloucester that spend 2 hours a week cleaning can earn up to £800.64 per year, whilst those in London can earn £980.72.

The areas that would stand to earn the most from cleaning are London and Cambridge, where the average hourly salary is £9.53 and £8.85.