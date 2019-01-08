This is how many animals were rehomed in Doncaster last year

Last year, RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch spent over 18,500 hours caring for animals brought to them in need.

Thankfully a vast majority of these eventually found new and caring homes.

Diesel is looking for a new home this year

A spokesman said: “We found homes for over 870 domestic animals and cared for over 350 wildlife; all of which was made possible by generous donations, whether in the form of time, money or items for our shops.

“We could not survive as a branch without the continued support from our community, so from the team and the animals at your local RSPCA branch, we would like to say a huge ‘thank you’.

“Going forward, there are many ways to help us with our mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, sponsoring us through our Safe Haven programme and attending our events.

“We have charity shops at Bawtry, Rotherham, Rossington and Thorne. At the Animal Centre we rehome the animals in our care and have a pet shop on site for all your requirements. We also provide a pet cremation service and a memorial garden for your beloved pets.”

Visit www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk