This is how Doncaster is gearing up to help the homeless during the freezing cold winter

As the colder nights draw in St Leger Homes is taking steps in line with the Doncaster Winter Plan to ensure there is provision in Doncaster for anyone that is homeless that needs a bed and support from services.

Under the Winter Plan, extra beds are already being made available to anyone sleeping rough in Doncaster through the winter period, whatever the weather – and additional beds will be available for severe cold weather.

Help for the homeless

A spokesman said: “As part of our work with the Complex Lives Alliance, St Leger Homes are working in close partnership with Doncaster Council, Riverside Care & Support, Target Housing, Doncaster Foyer, Ongo, Doncaster Housing For Young People, and others to ensure anyone facing homelessness with complex needs in Doncaster gets the help and support they need.

“Homelessness outreach teams work all year round to engage with people living on the streets, encouraging them to take up offers of housing or temporary accommodation. In the run up to winter, we have also been proactive with our partners in making extra efforts to reduce numbers on the streets before the freezing weather takes hold.

“We have increased capacity for emergency beds in recent weeks, and this has only been made possible due to the commitment of all partners in Doncaster including: housing providers, health providers, churches and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue. Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) formally triggered this week meaning even more emergency beds have been put in place ensuring accommodation will be offered to anyone who would be sleeping rough.

“If you are homeless or think that you are going to become homeless you should contact us on 01302 736000, if outside office hours you should contact 01302 323444.

“Alternatively, during office hours you can see a Home Options Officer in person at the one stop shop at The Civic Building in Doncaster during opening hours Monday to Friday: 8.30am-5pm.

“In addition to this our outreach workers and support workers will continue to engage with people sleeping outdoors to encourage them to take up the offers of accommodation available to them.

“If you need help, or know someone that does, please get in touch.”

Rough Sleeping

Doncaster Homelessness Outreach Service is provided by Riverside Care & Support to provide help for anyone sleeping rough.

If you know or see someone who is street homeless contact Riverside and their rapid response team will assist you. They can be contacted by phone on 01302 558014 or email nsno.doncaster@riverside.org.uk.

There is a daily drop in service at Wharf House, Wharf Road, Doncaster, DN1 2ST.

If you're sleeping rough or know someone who is sleeping rough you can also contact the Home Options Team for help and assistance on telephone number 01302 736000 or use the Streetlink app -https://www.streetlink.org.uk/

If you see someone who is sleeping rough who is in distress or unwell, please call 999.