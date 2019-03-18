This family home for sale in Doncaster has so much to offer...

For sale, Adwick-le-Street
This family home has a great location, placed within a quiet cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently within easy walking distance of  the local railway station.

With three bedrooms, the  detached house is built in reconstituted stone on a well-regarded development in Adwick-le-Street.

17, The Paddock, Adwick le Street

It boasts a fully equipped breakfasting kitchen, with integral appliances, and has a bright  and light conservatory with French doors that lead out to the garden, as an additional facility to the comfortable lounge and the dining room.

There is a useful downstairs cloakroom with WC.

The family bathroom has a  quality white suite, including a jacuzzi style bath for full relaxation.

There are well established gardens, with an open-plan lawned front garden, and an adjacent double width driveway providing off road parking for two cars, and leading to the attached brick garage.

The Conservatory

The larger fence enclosed garden is mostly lawned, with well-stocked flower and shrub borders and an extensive stone flagged patio area.

Well-equipped kitchen

