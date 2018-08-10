This busy Sheffield bus route is changing and passengers think it will be a 'disaster'

Furious passengers believe changes to 'one of Sheffield's busiest bus routes' will be disastrous and make it harder for people to get out and about.

The number 52 which calls at stops in Woodhouse, the city centre and Hillsborough is regarded as a main commuter route used by people travelling to work, parents dropping off their kids at school and students attending the universities.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire's Barry Chuckle dies aged 73

But Stagecoach bosses confirmed that from Sunday, September 2, the service will no longer run between Hillsborough and Crookes Monday to Saturday. The change is one of more than 100 alterations to services across South Yorkshire.

The move has been blasted by passengers who described it as 'one of the busiest routes in Sheffield'.

There are concerns that existing services will not be able to take on the extra load and become too full meaning commuters could be left stranded at stops watching buses drive past.

READ MORE: Thug spat at hospital security guard as nurses were trying to help him

One passenger, a 47-year-old mum of Lower Walkley who uses the service daily to take her kids to school, said: “This will be a disaster.

"It is one of the most popular routes in Sheffield. There are commuters, school kids, university students and people getting to the hospital who use it.

"It is already very busy, you are stood up most of the time, and I can't imagine how bad it will be when the school kids and university students are back."

She claimed that the new route means about 10 stops will be missed on the 1.2 mile stretch between Crookes and Hillsborough.

The route will still be served by the First service 52a between Wisewood, Hillsborough, the city centre and Woodhouse.

READ MORE: Fire at power station on outskirts of Sheffield

However, passengers said between Crookes and Hillsborough this will only be every ten minutes whereas it used to be every five minutes when both the 52 and 52a were running.

She added: "They said it is because that part of the route is not well used. But there is a big population down here and a lot of people that wont be served as well."

She called for First to increase the frequency of the 52a to every five mins between 7.30am and 8.30am and 3.15pm to 4.15pm to compensate for loss of the 52.

We have asked Stagecoach and First to explain why the changes have been introduced. We are waiting for a response.