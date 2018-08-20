Thieves target Sheffield suburb three times in a week

Thieves targeted a Sheffield suburb three times in a week stealing hundreds of pounds worth of property.

In the latest incident burglars targeted a home in Cobden View Road, Crookes, between midnight and 3.30am on Sunday, August 19.

They stole an X-Box gaming console and controllers.

There was also a small amount of cash taken from an unsecured vehicle parked in St Anthony Road, Crookes, sometime between August 18 and 19.

A sat-nav system was stolen from a car parked in Mona Road, Crookes, at about noon on August 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.