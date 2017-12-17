Thieves strike FOUR times in 24 hours across Sheffield suburb

Thieves struck four times in the space of 24 hours in south east Sheffield.

Burglars attempted to break into two sheds in Basegreen Road, Gleadless, between 2pm on Friday and 9.45am on Saturday.

They also stole property from a commercial lock up in Samuel Road, Arbourthorne, on Saturday.

The front and rear registration plates were stolen from a vehicle in Norfolk Road, Norfolk Park, between 11.15am and 5.15pm on Saturday.

Yobs damaged the kitchen window of a home in Myrtle Close, Heeley, yesterday.

Contact police with information on 101.