Some dog owners do not clear up after their dogs.

These are the worst areas in Doncaster for dog fouling  

Doncaster Council received a total of 721 complaints about dog fouling in 2018.  

This includes Mexborough.

1. S64 - 121 complaints

Including Doncaster town centre.

2. DN1 - 106 complaints

Including Armthorpe, Barnby Dun and Edenthorpe.

3. DN3 - 96 complaints

Includes New Edlington, Old Denaby and Old Edlington.

4. DN12 -73 complaints

