These are the most dangerous roads in South Yorkshire The most dangerous roads in South Yorkshire can be revealed today. The police figures are based on the number of collisions reported on each road between April 2017 and March 2018. 1. Doncaster Road A630 - seven crashes Doncaster Road A630 - seven crashes Google other Buy a Photo 2. M1 - seven crashes M1 - seven crashes Google other Buy a Photo 3. M18 - seven crashes M18 - seven crashes Google other Buy a Photo 4. Sheaf Street, Sheffield - six crashes Sheaf Street, Sheffield - six crashes Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5