These are the most dangerous roads in South Yorkshire

The most dangerous roads in South Yorkshire can be revealed today.

The police figures are based on the number of collisions reported on each road between April 2017 and March 2018.

1. Doncaster Road A630 - seven crashes

2. M1 - seven crashes

3. M18 - seven crashes

4. Sheaf Street, Sheffield - six crashes

