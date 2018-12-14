These are the last posting dates for Christmas

Have you got parcels and cards you need to send to loved ones?

Then here are the latest recommended posting dates by Royal Mail for Christmas 2018, for UK inland services.

The last posting dates

Tuesday December 18 - 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For

Thursday December 20 - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48*

Friday December 21 - Royal Mail Tracked 24*

Saturday December 22 - Special Delivery Guaranteed

*not available to purchase from a Post Office®

In the meantime all these dates and loads of other helpful information can be found at royalmail.com/greetings.